- Calories per serving 277
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 24mg
- Protein per serving 19g
- Carbohydrate per serving 26g
- Sugars per serving 7g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Iron per serving 1g
- Sodium per serving 402mg
- Calcium per serving 403mg
Cheddar-Ale Soup
Put that leftover St. Patty's Day brew to use.
You'll never guess that this creamy, calcium-packed soup is healthy. Made with low-sodium chicken broth, 50% reduced-fat Cheddar cheese, and low-fat milk, this recipe lets you enjoy every savory spoonful guilt-free. The carrots add a dose of beta-carotene, which may decrease your risk for certain types of cancer. For a little boost of fiber, serve with whole-wheat toast.
How to Make It
Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large pot over medium-high.
Add 1/2 yellow onion, diced, and 1 minced garlic clove; sauté 3 minutes.
Reduce heat to medium; add 1 cup diced carrots and 2 celery stalks, diced. Sauté 5–7 minutes or until soft.
Sprinkle in 1/3 cup all-purpose flour; stir.
Add 2 cups low-sodium chicken broth; stir.
Add 2 cups 1% milk and 12 ounces pale ale (like Bass).
Cook 5–7 minutes or until foam disappears and soup thickens.
Stir in 8 ounces 50% reduced-fat sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded.
Simmer 15–20 minutes; serve with toasted whole-wheat bread and a garnish of Cheddar.