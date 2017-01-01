Cheddar-Ale Soup

Put that leftover St. Patty's Day brew to use.

You'll never guess that this creamy, calcium-packed soup is healthy. Made with low-sodium chicken broth, 50% reduced-fat Cheddar cheese, and low-fat milk, this recipe lets you enjoy every savory spoonful guilt-free. The carrots add a dose of beta-carotene, which may decrease your risk for certain types of cancer. For a little boost of fiber, serve with whole-wheat toast.