Fiore With Broccoli Rabe, Chicken, and Pecorino Cheese

Yunhee Kim
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Susan Sugarman
March 2016

Fiore pasta, savory chicken, broccoli and a generous topping of Pecorinio cheese make for a healthy and hearty quick and easy meal for dinner tonight.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound broccoli rabe, cut into 2-inch pieces (about 4 cups)
  • 8 ounces uncooked fiori or fusilli pasta
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1 leek, rinsed and sliced into half moons
  • 8 ounces chicken cutlets, cut into 1-inch chunks
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
  • 1 cup low-sodium chicken stock
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1/3 cup freshly grated pecorino Romano cheese
  • 1 tablespoon freshly chopped marjoram

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 421
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 53g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 38mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 418mg
  • Calcium per serving 151mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring a pot of water to a boil. Immerse broccoli rabe in water 1 minute or until bright green. Remove with slotted spoon; place in a towel to keep warm. Cover pot; bring water back to a boil.

Step 2

Add pasta, and cook 12 minutes or until al dente. Meanwhile, heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; add olive oil, garlic, and leek. Cook 2–3 minutes or until just golden brown. Season chicken with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Raise heat to high, and add chicken. Cook 2–3 minutes or until well-browned. Add broccoli rabe, chicken stock, crushed red pepper, and remaining salt and pepper. Cook chicken and vegetables 6 minutes or until tender and liquid has reduced by half. Drain pasta; transfer to serving dish. Top pasta with sauce; add cheese and marjoram, and toss to combine.

