Linguine With Shrimp, Tomatoes, Olives, and Capers

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Season shrimp with salt and pepper. Heat olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic; cook 1–2 minutes or until golden.

Step 2 Add linguine to water; cook 11 minutes or until al dente. Add shrimp to skillet, and cook on high 2–3 minutes or until golden. Transfer garlic and shrimp to a plate; cover with foil to keep warm.