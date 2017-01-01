Pizzichi With Spring Veggies

Yunhee Kim
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Susan Sugarman
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 10 (1-inch) sliced asparagus (about 1 1/2 cups)
  • 3 ounces haricots verts, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces (about 3/4 cup)
  • 8 ounces uncooked pizzichi or whole-wheat penne
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 4 turkey bacon slices, cut into 1/4-inch-wide strips
  • 1 small onion, diced (about 1 1/4 cups)
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken stock
  • 1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 cup fresh mint leaves, thinly sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 357
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 47g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 16mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 450mg
  • Calcium per serving 104mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring a pot of water to a boil. Immerse asparagus and haricots verts in water 1–2 minutes or until bright green. Remove with slotted spoon; place vegetables in a towel to keep warm. Bring water back to a boil; add pasta. Cook 14 minutes or until al dente. Drain; set aside.

Step 2

Meanwhile, heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add bacon; cook 3–4 minutes or until crisp, stirring frequently. Set aside; reduce heat to medium-low.

Step 3

Add onion; season with salt and pepper. Cook 5 minutes or until translucent. Add chicken stock; raise heat to high. Cook 2–3 minutes or until stock has reduced by half. Add reserved asparagus, haricots verts, and turkey bacon; cook 1 minute or until heated through. Toss with pasta. Add cheese and two-thirds mint, and toss to combine. Transfer to a serving platter, and garnish with remaining mint.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up