Individual Chocolate Fondues

Yunhee Kim
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
8 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 serving (serving size: 2 skewers and 3 1/2 tablespoons chocolate sauce)
Marge Perry
March 2016

Serving guests individual bowls of chocolate allows them to double-dip, lick their fingers, and really savor that perfectly ripe strawberry.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa
  • 1/2 cup fat-free milk
  • 2 tablespoons half-and-half
  • 1 1/2 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped
  • 1/4 cup powdered sugar
  • 4 ounces strawberries
  • 8 (6-inch) bamboo skewers

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 148
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 28g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 101mg
  • Calcium per serving 75mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Whisk cocoa, milk, and half-and-half in a saucepan; place over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, 5–6 minutes or until slightly thickened. Add chocolate, reduce heat to low, and stir until melted. Whisk in powdered sugar; remove from heat.

Step 2

Arrange 2 strawberries and 1 cake cube on each of 8 skewers. Divide sauce into 4 bowls, and serve with 2 skewers.

