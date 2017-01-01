- Calories per serving 148
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 28g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 101mg
- Calcium per serving 75mg
Individual Chocolate Fondues
Yunhee Kim
Serving guests individual bowls of chocolate allows them to double-dip, lick their fingers, and really savor that perfectly ripe strawberry.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Whisk cocoa, milk, and half-and-half in a saucepan; place over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, 5–6 minutes or until slightly thickened. Add chocolate, reduce heat to low, and stir until melted. Whisk in powdered sugar; remove from heat.
Step 2
Arrange 2 strawberries and 1 cake cube on each of 8 skewers. Divide sauce into 4 bowls, and serve with 2 skewers.