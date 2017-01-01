Chewy Ginger Cookies

Yunhee Kim
Yield
Makes 20 servings (serving size: 1 cookie)
Marge Perry
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Chill: 2 hours; Bake: 15 minutes.

Recipe Is:
Low Fat,
Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • 1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup chopped crystallized ginger
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 large egg
  • 3 tablespoons molasses
  • 1/2 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 112
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 21g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 17mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 100mg
  • Calcium per serving 14mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 5 ingredients (through crystallized ginger) in a bowl.

Step 2

Beat next 4 ingredients (through brown sugar) with an electric mixer at medium speed. Add dry ingredients; mix until just blended. Wrap in plastic; chill 2 hours.

Step 3

Preheat oven to 350°. Coat 2 baking sheets with cooking spray.

Step 4

Fill 2 bowls: 1 with cold water, 1 with granulated sugar. Dampen hands in water; form a 1-inch ball of dough. Roll in sugar; place on baking sheet. Make cookies; place 3 inches apart and lightly flatten tops. Bake 13–15 minutes, rotating sheets halfway through. Remove from oven; cool 2 minutes. Transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up