- Calories per serving 112
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 21g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 17mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 100mg
- Calcium per serving 14mg
Chewy Ginger Cookies
Yunhee Kim
Prep: 15 minutes; Chill: 2 hours; Bake: 15 minutes.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine first 5 ingredients (through crystallized ginger) in a bowl.
Step 2
Beat next 4 ingredients (through brown sugar) with an electric mixer at medium speed. Add dry ingredients; mix until just blended. Wrap in plastic; chill 2 hours.
Step 3
Preheat oven to 350°. Coat 2 baking sheets with cooking spray.
Step 4
Fill 2 bowls: 1 with cold water, 1 with granulated sugar. Dampen hands in water; form a 1-inch ball of dough. Roll in sugar; place on baking sheet. Make cookies; place 3 inches apart and lightly flatten tops. Bake 13–15 minutes, rotating sheets halfway through. Remove from oven; cool 2 minutes. Transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.