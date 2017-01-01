Cheesecake Brownies

Yunhee Kim
Yield
Makes 24 brownies (serving size: 1 brownie)
Marge Perry
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes; Bake: 30 minutes.

Recipe Is:
Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • Brownie layer:
  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 1/4 cups sugar
  • 1 teaspoon instant espresso granules dissolved in 1 tablespoon water
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Cheesecake swirl:
  • 1 (8-ounce) package 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, at room temperature
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 large egg white, lightly beaten

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 140
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 21g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 31mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 84mg
  • Calcium per serving 13mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°. Coat a 9- x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

Step 2

For brownie layer, combine butter and chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl; microwave until nearly melted. Stir.

Step 3

Combine next 4 ingredients (through salt) in a bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk eggs, sugar, espresso mixture, and vanilla. Add chocolate mixture; stir until smooth. Add to dry ingredients; stir. Pour into prepared pan; smooth into even layer.

Step 4

For cheesecake swirl, beat cream cheese, sugar, and egg white with an electric mixer at medium-high speed. Drop by spoonfuls onto brownie layer. Draw tip of a butter knife through brownie layer to swirl.

Step 5

Bake 30 minutes or until a wooden pick comes out slightly damp. Cool in pan. Cut into squares.

