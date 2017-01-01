- Calories per serving 140
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 21g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 31mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 84mg
- Calcium per serving 13mg
Cheesecake Brownies
Prep: 20 minutes; Bake: 30 minutes.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°. Coat a 9- x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
For brownie layer, combine butter and chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl; microwave until nearly melted. Stir.
Combine next 4 ingredients (through salt) in a bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk eggs, sugar, espresso mixture, and vanilla. Add chocolate mixture; stir until smooth. Add to dry ingredients; stir. Pour into prepared pan; smooth into even layer.
For cheesecake swirl, beat cream cheese, sugar, and egg white with an electric mixer at medium-high speed. Drop by spoonfuls onto brownie layer. Draw tip of a butter knife through brownie layer to swirl.
Bake 30 minutes or until a wooden pick comes out slightly damp. Cool in pan. Cut into squares.