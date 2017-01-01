Savory Squash, Carrot, and Ginger Soup

How to Make It

Step 1 In a 2-quart stockpot, heat oil over medium heat. Sauté carrots and onions until softened. Add next 4 ingredients (through apple); sauté until fragrant.

Step 2 Add broth and salt. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, covered, 45 minutes or until vegetables are tender.

Step 3 Pulse mixture in a blender or food processor until smooth. Add coconut milk, then add salt, to taste.