- Calories per serving 295
- Fat per serving 15g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 229mg
- Calcium per serving 44mg
Arugula and Goat Cheese Pizza
This healthy homemade pizza features whole-wheat pizza crust topped with flavorful goat cheese, spicy arugula greens, and halved grape tomatoes.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 450°. Toast walnuts on a baking sheet 3–4 minutes or until fragrant and lightly browned. Transfer immediately to a plate; let cool.
Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat; add onion. Cook, stirring occasionally, 6–8 minutes or until onion is soft and golden.
Place crust on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Top with walnuts, onion, and tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper; arrange goat cheese on top.
Bake for 7 minutes or until crust is golden, crisp, and warmed through. Scatter arugula on top, and drizzle with remaining oil. Let cool slightly before cutting into wedges.