Arugula and Goat Cheese Pizza

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 450°. Toast walnuts on a baking sheet 3–4 minutes or until fragrant and lightly browned. Transfer immediately to a plate; let cool.

Step 2 Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat; add onion. Cook, stirring occasionally, 6–8 minutes or until onion is soft and golden.

Step 3 Place crust on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Top with walnuts, onion, and tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper; arrange goat cheese on top.