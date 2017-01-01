Arugula and Goat Cheese Pizza

Yunhee Kim
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
19 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1/4 of the pizza)
Marge Perry
March 2016

This healthy homemade pizza features whole-wheat pizza crust topped with flavorful goat cheese, spicy arugula greens, and halved grape tomatoes.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped walnuts
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 1 (8-ounce) whole-wheat pizza crust
  • 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 1/2 ounces goat cheese, sliced
  • 3/4 cup loosely packed baby arugula

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 295
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 229mg
  • Calcium per serving 44mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°. Toast walnuts on a baking sheet 3–4 minutes or until fragrant and lightly browned. Transfer immediately to a plate; let cool.

Step 2

Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat; add onion. Cook, stirring occasionally, 6–8 minutes or until onion is soft and golden.

Step 3

Place crust on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Top with walnuts, onion, and tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper; arrange goat cheese on top.

Step 4

Bake for 7 minutes or until crust is golden, crisp, and warmed through. Scatter arugula on top, and drizzle with remaining oil. Let cool slightly before cutting into wedges.

