Steak Frites

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 450°. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.

Step 2 Toss potatoes with oil; add rosemary and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Place in a single layer on baking sheet. Bake 20–22 minutes or until golden, tossing halfway through. Remove from oven, and gently loosen with a spatula; keep warm.

Step 3 Place oven rack at highest position; preheat broiler. Coat a broiler pan with cooking spray.

Step 4 Whisk together the vinegar, mustard, pepper, thyme, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large dish. Add steak; marinate at room temperature 20 minutes, turning occasionally. Broil for 6–7 minutes per side or to desired degree of doneness. Remove from oven; let stand for 5 minutes. Cut into 4 equal portions.