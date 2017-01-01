Sake Social

Photo: Sang An
Yield
Makes about 30 servings (serving size: 1 cocktail)
Susan Sugarman
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 (720 ml) bottle sake, chilled
  • Cucumber spears

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 59

How to Make It

Pour chilled sake into small glasses; garnish each with a cucumber spear.

