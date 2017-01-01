Maple-Spiced Nuts
Drowning in extra nuts from gift baskets? Use them in this tasty snack that's great for giving as gifts.
Sweet, spicy, and low in sodium, these nuts make a satisfying snack or tasty hors d’oeuvre. Just a small handful provides fiber and heart-healthy fats, along with potassium and magnesium, which help maintain healthy blood-pressure levels.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray and bake nuts for 10 minutes; remove to cool slightly. Heat maple syrup in a saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly; bring to a low boil, and stir in butter. Add nuts, and stir until coated; let cool. Combine cinnamon and chili powder (less if you don't want it spicy) in a bowl. Remove nuts from the maple mixture with a slotted spoon, and toss in the spice mixture. Lay nuts on a baking sheet, and sprinkle with a little sea salt; let dry. Store in an airtight container for up to 10 days.