Persimmon and Blue Cheese Salad With Walnuts

Yunhee Kim
Prep Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: about 1 1/2 cups salad and 2 tablespoons dressing)
Monica Bhide
March 2016

For a salad packed with nutrition and great flavors, this recipe featuring persimmons, walnuts, and a fresh vinaigrette is the way to go.

﻿﻿Brighten up those dreary winter days with this colorful salad that features flavorful persimmons and tangy blue cheese. Persimmons are a great source of vitamin A, and their red pigment, lycopene, is a powerful antioxidant that helps prevent heart disease. Walnuts add a tasty crunch—not to mention heart-healthy omega-3s. Pomegranate seeds provide an antioxidant boost.

Ingredients

  • Vinaigrette
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons orange juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Salad
  • 4 cups seasonal spring mix salad greens
  • 2 small ripe Fuyu persimmons, each cut into 6 wedges
  • 1 cup crumbled blue cheese (4 ounces)
  • 1/4 cup walnuts
  • 1/4 cup pomegranate seeds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 326
  • Fat per serving 23g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 21mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 503mg
  • Calcium per serving 198mg

How to Make It

Step 1

For the dressing, combine the first 4 ingredients (through sugar) in a medium bowl, and mix well. Whisk in the oil slowly. Add the lemon zest, salt, and pepper; mix well.

Step 2

Divide the greens equally onto 4 plates, and distribute equal portions of the persimmon wedges, blue cheese, walnuts, and pomegranate seeds.

Step 3

Drizzle with the vinaigrette, and serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up