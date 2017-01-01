Whole-Wheat Pasta With Mushrooms

Yunhee Kim
Yield
Makes 6 servings
Bethenny Frankel
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 12 minutes.

Hearty whole-wheat pasta and a variety of earthy, exotic mushrooms give this dish a hefty dose of fiber and flavor with little saturated fat and virtually no cholesterol. Mushrooms are also a great source of potassium, B vitamins, and selenium, a powerful antioxidant. Splurge on truffle oil for a decadent touch, or simply use extra-virgin olive oil, which is also rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • Pinch garlic salt
  • 12 ounces whole-wheat pasta
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 sliced shallot
  • 1 (3.5-ounce) package presliced shiitake mushrooms
  • 1 (4-ounce) package presliced mixed mushroom blend
  • 1 (16-ounce) package presliced baby portobello mushrooms
  • 1 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1 teaspoon pepper, divided
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons truffle oil
  • 1/3 cup grated Parmesan
  • 2 tablespoons freshly chopped parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 310
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 49g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 4mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 280mg
  • Calcium per serving 83mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring large pot of water to boil. Add garlic salt to water, and cook pasta according to directions.

Step 2

Heat 1/2 tablespoon olive oil in large nonstick pan; sauté shallot. Add all mushrooms, and cook over medium-high heat for 5–6 minutes or until brown; turn to brown on opposite side for another 5–6 minutes. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Step 3

Drain pasta. Toss in a large bowl with mushroom mixture. Add the truffle oil, remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, and remaining salt and pepper. Toss to combine.

Step 4

Top with Parmesan and parsley; serve hot.

