Whole-Wheat Pasta With Mushrooms

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 12 minutes.

Hearty whole-wheat pasta and a variety of earthy, exotic mushrooms give this dish a hefty dose of fiber and flavor with little saturated fat and virtually no cholesterol. Mushrooms are also a great source of potassium, B vitamins, and selenium, a powerful antioxidant. Splurge on truffle oil for a decadent touch, or simply use extra-virgin olive oil, which is also rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats.