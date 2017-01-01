- Calories per serving 310
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 49g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 4mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 280mg
- Calcium per serving 83mg
Whole-Wheat Pasta With Mushrooms
Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 12 minutes.
Hearty whole-wheat pasta and a variety of earthy, exotic mushrooms give this dish a hefty dose of fiber and flavor with little saturated fat and virtually no cholesterol. Mushrooms are also a great source of potassium, B vitamins, and selenium, a powerful antioxidant. Splurge on truffle oil for a decadent touch, or simply use extra-virgin olive oil, which is also rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats.
How to Make It
Bring large pot of water to boil. Add garlic salt to water, and cook pasta according to directions.
Heat 1/2 tablespoon olive oil in large nonstick pan; sauté shallot. Add all mushrooms, and cook over medium-high heat for 5–6 minutes or until brown; turn to brown on opposite side for another 5–6 minutes. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.
Drain pasta. Toss in a large bowl with mushroom mixture. Add the truffle oil, remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, and remaining salt and pepper. Toss to combine.
Top with Parmesan and parsley; serve hot.