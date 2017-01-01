Buttermilk Panna Cotta With Vanilla Bean

Prep: 40 minutes; Chill: 3 hours or overnight.

Velvety and with just a hint of sweetness, this light version of the classic egg-less custard has all the rich creaminess of the original for less than 200 calories per serving. Portion the dessert into festive glasses or bowls and chill overnight for an elegant, no-fuss presentation at your next dinner party. Scatter a few of your favorite berries or seasonal fruit on top for a dash of color and vitamin C.