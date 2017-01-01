White Chocolate Holiday Bark

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 325°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, and set aside.

Step 2 Spread the sliced almonds and the unsweetened coconut in an even layer on the baking sheet. Toast 5–8 minutes or until coconut just begins to brown. Remove baking sheet from the oven, and let cool.

Step 3 In a large bowl, combine almonds, coconut, rice cereal, and dried cranberries. Reserve about 1/4 cup of the mixture, and set aside.

Step 4 Place chopped white chocolate and 2 teaspoons vegetable oil in a large heatproof bowl, and set over a medium saucepan of simmering water. Stir with a spatula until the chocolate is completely melted.