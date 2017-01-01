- Calories per serving 58
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 15g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 4mg
- Calcium per serving 12mg
Spiced Cranberry Sauce
Antonis Achilleos
Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 12 minutes; Chill: 2 hours.
Step 1
Combine all ingredients in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 10–12 minutes or until cranberries pop and mixture thickens.
Step 2
Remove orange rind; set sauce aside to cool completely. Refrigerate about 2 hours or until well-chilled. (Sauce can be made up to 2 days ahead.)