Spiced Cranberry Sauce

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 10–12 minutes or until cranberries pop and mixture thickens.

Step 2

Remove orange rind; set sauce aside to cool completely. Refrigerate about 2 hours or until well-chilled. (Sauce can be made up to 2 days ahead.)