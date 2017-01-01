Butternut Squash and Apple Soup

Antonis Achilleos
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 1/2 cup soup)
Laura Zapalowski
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 20 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 teaspoons unsalted butter
  • 1 1/4 cups chopped Vidalia or other sweet onion (about 1/2 large onion)
  • 1 large garlic clove, smashed and peeled
  • 1 1/3 cups cubed peeled Braeburn apple
  • 1 1/4 pounds cubed peeled butternut squash
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried rubbed sage
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus pinch
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 2 cups fat-free, less sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup fat-free evaporated milk
  • 1/4 cup crème fraîche, for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 103
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 15g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 9mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 115mg
  • Calcium per serving 84mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Melt butter in large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion; sauté 3 minutes. Add garlic and apple; cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Add squash and next 4 ingredients; stir 30 seconds or until well-combined. Add broth, and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 20 minutes or until squash and vegetables are tender.

Step 2

Place half of squash mixture in blender with 1/4 cup evaporated milk. Remove center of blender lid (to let steam escape); secure lid. Place clean towel over opening to avoid splatters; blend until smooth. Pour into bowl. Repeat with remaining squash and evaporated milk.

Step 3

Spoon 1/2 cup soup into small bowl or mini pumpkin. Swirl in 3/4 teaspoon crème fraîche, if desired. Serve immediately.

