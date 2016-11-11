Pumpkin Waffles With Maple-Walnut Syrup

Prep Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 2 waffles, plus syrup)
Laraine Perri and Lisa Schoen
March 2016

These pumpkin waffles are crisp on the outside, soft on the inside, and overed with maple-walnut syrup. They're the perfect fall breakfast!

Ingredients

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup cornstarch
  • 3/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
  • Pinch ground cloves
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 large egg white
  • 1 1/2 cups low-fat buttermilk, well-shaken
  • 3/4 cup canned pumpkin
  • 1/4 cup dark brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon unsalted butter, melted
  • 1/3 cup chopped walnuts
  • 2/3 cup pure maple syrup
  • Powdered sugar, for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 382
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 65g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 39mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 445mg
  • Calcium per serving 130mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°. Combine first 7 ingredients (through cloves) in a large bowl. Whisk together next 6 ingredients (through oil) in a medium bowl. Make a well in center of dry ingredients; add wet mixture. Stir just until moist.

Step 2

Preheat waffle iron, and coat it with cooking spray. Add about 1/2 cup batter, and spread it to edges; cook until the steaming stops. Repeat with remaining batter, setting waffles aside until all are cooked. Place on baking sheets in oven for 5 minutes to crisp.

Step 3

Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Add walnuts; sauté 3 minutes or until lightly toasted. Add the maple syrup; simmer 2 minutes. Dust waffles with powdered sugar, if desired. Serve with warm syrup.

