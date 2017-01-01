Mini-Smoked Salmon Frittatas

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 frittata)
Laraine Perri and Lisa Schoen
March 2016

A perfect brunch dish, these smoked salmon frittatas are as impressive as they are tasty. Bake and serve in mini ramekins with a side of fresh fruit and juice.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup diced onion
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 4 ounces smoked salmon, cut into 1/4-inch pieces
  • 6 large eggs
  • 8 large egg whites
  • 1 tablespoon half-and-half
  • 3 tablespoons 1% milk
  • 3 ounces 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, cubed
  • 2 tablespoons scallions, thinly sliced, for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 179
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 3g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 226mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 665mg
  • Calcium per serving 63mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 325°. Heat oil in a nonstick skillet. Sauté onion 2–3 minutes or until soft; add salt, pepper, and salmon. Remove from stovetop; let cool.

Step 2

Combine the next 4 ingredients (through milk) in a bowl. Stir in the cream cheese. Lightly coat 6 (8-ounce) ramekins with cooking spray. Add 2 tablespoons of salmon mixture to each ramekin. Pour 3/4 cup egg mixture into each ramekin. (Do not overfill.)

Step 3

Place ramekins on baking sheet; bake 25 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Garnish, if desired.

