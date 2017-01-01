Mini-Smoked Salmon Frittatas

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 325°. Heat oil in a nonstick skillet. Sauté onion 2–3 minutes or until soft; add salt, pepper, and salmon. Remove from stovetop; let cool.

Step 2 Combine the next 4 ingredients (through milk) in a bowl. Stir in the cream cheese. Lightly coat 6 (8-ounce) ramekins with cooking spray. Add 2 tablespoons of salmon mixture to each ramekin. Pour 3/4 cup egg mixture into each ramekin. (Do not overfill.)