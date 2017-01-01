Cranberry-Buttermilk Scones

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 400°. Combine first 5 ingredients; cut in butter with pastry blender until mixture resembles a coarse meal.

Step 2 Whisk together the buttermilk, egg, and vanilla. Add to dry ingredients with cranberries; stir just until moist.

Step 3 On lightly floured surface, knead dough with floured hands 5 or 6 times; pat into 7-inch round. Cut into 6 wedges; transfer wedges to parchment-lined baking sheet.