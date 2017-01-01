- Calories per serving 266
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 50g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 46mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 319mg
- Calcium per serving 108mg
Cranberry-Buttermilk Scones
Yunhee Kim
These low-fat scones are filled with cranberries and topped wtih coarse sugar, but still come in at only 5 grams of fat per serving.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400°. Combine first 5 ingredients; cut in butter with pastry blender until mixture resembles a coarse meal.
Step 2
Whisk together the buttermilk, egg, and vanilla. Add to dry ingredients with cranberries; stir just until moist.
Step 3
On lightly floured surface, knead dough with floured hands 5 or 6 times; pat into 7-inch round. Cut into 6 wedges; transfer wedges to parchment-lined baking sheet.
Step 4
Brush tops with egg white, and sprinkle with coarse sugar. Bake 15 minutes or until golden. Let cool on wire rack 10 minutes before serving.