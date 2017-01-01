- Calories per serving 147
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 18g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 6mg
- Calcium per serving 11mg
Passion Fruit Mimosas
Yunhee Kim
With only 3 ingredients, this passion fruit mimosa is equally as beautiful as it is delicious. Your guests will love the fun "color blocking" appearance it has.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Spoon 1/4 teaspoon grenadine into each of 6 flutes; top with 1/4 cup passion fruit juice, then fill with prosecco. Garnish, if desired.