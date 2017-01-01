- Calories per serving 305
- Fat per serving 18g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 11g
- Carbohydrate per serving 32g
- Fiber per serving 15g
- Cholesterol per serving 7mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 132mg
- Calcium per serving 291mg
Endive Salad With Oranges and Goat Cheese
Yunhee Kim
This elegant salad recipe features endive leaves topped with fresh oranges, goat cheese, and a roasted garlic vinaigrette.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400°. Place olive oil in a small roasting pan with garlic. Bake 30–35 minutes or until garlic cloves feel soft.
Step 2
Remove from oven, and separate cloves; squeeze to extract garlic pulp. Discard skins. Process garlic cloves, vinegar, shallot, salt, and pepper in a blender until smooth.
Step 3
On each of 4 plates, place 5 endive leaves in a pinwheel pattern. Add 2–3 orange segments to each leaf of endive. Crumble a little goat cheese over each, and top with a few almond slices. Drizzle with about 1 tablespoon of the roasted-garlic vinaigrette (you'll have extra), and garnish with minced chives.