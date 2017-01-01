Cornbread, Sausage, and Herb Stuffing

Antonis Achilleos
Prep Time
35 Mins
Cook Time
17 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour 15 Mins
Yield
Makes 10 servings (serving size: 2/3 cup)
Laura Zapalowski
March 2016

This lightened version of traditional cornbread dressing uses either chicken or turkey sausage and fat-free, reduced sodium broth, and stone-ground cornmeal. 

Ingredients

  • Cornbread
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup finely stone-ground yellow cornmeal
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup fat-free milk
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • Stuffing
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 6 ounces fresh mild Italian chicken or turkey sausage, casings removed
  • 2 cups finely chopped onion
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 cup diced celery
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 3/4 teaspoon poultry seasoning
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 1/4 cups fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 237
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 28g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 92mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 497mg
  • Calcium per serving 100mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2

For cornbread: Combine first 4 ingredients; make well in center. Combine milk, oil, and egg; add to flour mixture, stirring just until moist. Spoon batter into 8-inch square pan coated with cooking spray. Bake 25 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes in pan on wire rack. Remove from pan; cool.

Step 3

Reduce oven to 375°. Cut cornbread into 1-inch cubes, and place on baking sheet in even layer. Bake 12–15 minutes or until golden. Let cool.

Step 4

For stuffing: Heat olive oil in skillet over medium-high heat. Add sausage; cook, crumbling, 8 minutes or until browned. Add onion and bay leaf; cook 4 minutes or until onion starts to brown, stirring occasionally. Add celery, and cook 5 minutes. Add garlic and next 3 ingredients; cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Remove from heat; discard bay leaf. Cool about 20 minutes or until room temperature.

Step 5

Combine cornbread and sausage mixture. Add broth and eggs; stir just until moistened. Spoon into 2-inch deep, 7- x 11-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake, covered with foil, 28 min-utes. Uncover; bake 10 minutes until top is crisp and golden.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up