- Calories per serving 237
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 12g
- Carbohydrate per serving 28g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 92mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 497mg
- Calcium per serving 100mg
Cornbread, Sausage, and Herb Stuffing
This lightened version of traditional cornbread dressing uses either chicken or turkey sausage and fat-free, reduced sodium broth, and stone-ground cornmeal.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°.
For cornbread: Combine first 4 ingredients; make well in center. Combine milk, oil, and egg; add to flour mixture, stirring just until moist. Spoon batter into 8-inch square pan coated with cooking spray. Bake 25 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes in pan on wire rack. Remove from pan; cool.
Reduce oven to 375°. Cut cornbread into 1-inch cubes, and place on baking sheet in even layer. Bake 12–15 minutes or until golden. Let cool.
For stuffing: Heat olive oil in skillet over medium-high heat. Add sausage; cook, crumbling, 8 minutes or until browned. Add onion and bay leaf; cook 4 minutes or until onion starts to brown, stirring occasionally. Add celery, and cook 5 minutes. Add garlic and next 3 ingredients; cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Remove from heat; discard bay leaf. Cool about 20 minutes or until room temperature.
Combine cornbread and sausage mixture. Add broth and eggs; stir just until moistened. Spoon into 2-inch deep, 7- x 11-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake, covered with foil, 28 min-utes. Uncover; bake 10 minutes until top is crisp and golden.