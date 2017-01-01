Champagne-Glazed Cipollini Onions

Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: about 3 onions)
Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 18 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound cipollini onions, peeled and halved, leaving root end intact
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons dark brown sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 fresh thyme sprig
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons unsalted butter
  • 2 cups plus 2 tablespoons brut Champagne
  • Fresh thyme sprigs, for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 97
  • Fat per serving 1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 9g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 50mg
  • Calcium per serving 19mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Arrange onions in even layer in 10-inch skillet. Stir in sugar and next 4 ingredients (through 2 cups Champagne); bring to boil over high heat. Let mixture reduce 7–8 minutes or until almost all liquid has evaporated.

Step 2

Reduce heat to medium-low; continue cooking, stirring frequently for 7–8 minutes or until onions are tender and golden.

Step 3

Add remaining 2 tablespoons Champagne to pan; scrape browned bits at bottom with spatula. Remove thyme sprig, and transfer onions to serving bowl. Garnish with additional thyme, if desired.

