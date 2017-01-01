Spinach Salad with Cranberries and Pumpkin Seeds

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Megan Hedgpeth
Prep Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: about 1 cup salad)
Laura Zapalowski
March 2016

Make this Spinach Salad with Cranberries and Pumpkin Seeds for your next Thanksgiving gathering. It's quick and easy, plus perfect for the season. One online reviewer says, "This salad was simple and delicious! The cinnamon and honey give it a hint of sweetness."

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon whole-grain Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 (5-ounce) package fresh baby spinach
  • 3/4 cup dried cranberries
  • 1/4 cup salted pumpkinseed kernels, roasted
  • 2 ounces thinly sliced Manchego cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 267
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 29g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 15mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 326mg
  • Calcium per serving 186mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Whisk together first 5 ingredients (through pepper) in a small bowl until smooth. Add the vinegar, 2 tablespoons water, and olive oil, whisking until well-combined.

Step 2

Combine the spinach, cranberries, and pumpkinseeds in a large bowl. Add the vinaigrette, and toss until well-coated. Divide the salad evenly among 4 plates. Arrange the Manchego slices evenly over each salad; serve immediately.

