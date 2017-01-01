Orecchiette With Brussels Sprouts and Hazelnuts

Yunhee Kim
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups)
Laraine Perri
March 2016

Orecchiette is a small ear-shaped pasta that was traditionally made in southern Italy. This recipe combines it with brussels sprouts and chopped hazelnuts.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
  • 1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 ounce finely diced pancetta
  • 8 ounces dried orecchiette pasta
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 3 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan
  • 1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme
  • 1/4 cup chopped hazelnuts, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 382
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 51g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 353mg
  • Calcium per serving 98mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°. Toss sprouts with 1 tablespoon oil; arrange cut side down on a baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and pancetta. Roast 18–20 minutes or until sprouts are tender.

Step 2

Meanwhile, cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, reserving 1/4 cup cooking water. Return pasta to pot.

Step 3

Add garlic to sprouts; toss well. Add sprouts, Parmesan, thyme, and a few tablespoons reserved pasta water to pasta; stir in remaining 2 teaspoons oil. Spoon into 4 bowls; sprinkle with hazelnuts.

