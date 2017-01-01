How to Make It

Step 1 Bring large pot of water to boil (for step 3). Heat oil in heavy saucepan over medium-high heat. Add ginger and onion; sauté 3 minutes or until lightly charred. Add broth, anise, cloves, and cinnamon; bring to boil, then reduce to simmer. Cook 15 minutes. Strain broth into a bowl; discard solids. Return broth to pan, stir in fish sauce and sugar; season with black pepper.

Step 2 Put steak in freezer for 15 minutes to firm for slicing. Soak noodles in hot water in large bowl for 20 minutes or until soft.

Step 3 Add noodles to boiling water; cook 30 seconds. Drain, and divide noodles among 6 deep soup bowls. Return broth to boil. Remove steak from freezer, halve lengthwise, and slice thinly across the grain; arrange raw slices over noodles. Ladle broth into bowls (boiling broth will cook steak).