- Calories per serving 339
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 16g
- Carbohydrate per serving 54g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 24mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 827mg
- Calcium per serving 49mg
Pho
Pho is a Vietnamese soup consisting of broth, rice noodles, herbs, and meat. Traditionally a popular street food, now you can make this in your own kitchen.
How to Make It
Bring large pot of water to boil (for step 3). Heat oil in heavy saucepan over medium-high heat. Add ginger and onion; sauté 3 minutes or until lightly charred. Add broth, anise, cloves, and cinnamon; bring to boil, then reduce to simmer. Cook 15 minutes. Strain broth into a bowl; discard solids. Return broth to pan, stir in fish sauce and sugar; season with black pepper.
Put steak in freezer for 15 minutes to firm for slicing. Soak noodles in hot water in large bowl for 20 minutes or until soft.
Add noodles to boiling water; cook 30 seconds. Drain, and divide noodles among 6 deep soup bowls. Return broth to boil. Remove steak from freezer, halve lengthwise, and slice thinly across the grain; arrange raw slices over noodles. Ladle broth into bowls (boiling broth will cook steak).
Arrange scallions, mint, bean sprouts, and chilies on large platter. Serve soup with platter on side.