- Calories per serving 173
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 215mg
- Calcium per serving 70mg
Healthy Veggie Quiche
Quiche is an easy, delicious meal for any time of day. It comes together in just five minutes and bakes for an hour, leaving you time to prep a quick salad or read the next chapter of your book.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°. Bake pastry shell for 10–12 minutes or until browned. Remove shell from oven, and set aside. Leave oven on.
Heat 1 1/4 teaspoons oil over medium heat in a large nonstick skillet; add shallots. Add spinach, and cook 2–3 minutes or until wilted. Add 1/4 teaspoon salt and a dash of pepper. Transfer to a plate; set aside
Using the same pan, heat remaining oil, and cook mushrooms about 6 minutes or until browned on both sides. Remove from heat. Season with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.
Sprinkle 1/3 cup Parmesan cheese over bottom of pastry crust. Top with spinach and mushrooms.
In a separate bowl, whisk together soy milk with egg and egg whites. Pour into shell. Top with remaining 1/3 cup Parmesan, and bake for 45–50 minutes or until top is firm and golden brown. Cut into wedges and serve.