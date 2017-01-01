Healthy Veggie Quiche

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 375°. Bake pastry shell for 10–12 minutes or until browned. Remove shell from oven, and set aside. Leave oven on.

Step 2 Heat 1 1/4 teaspoons oil over medium heat in a large nonstick skillet; add shallots. Add spinach, and cook 2–3 minutes or until wilted. Add 1/4 teaspoon salt and a dash of pepper. Transfer to a plate; set aside

Step 3 Using the same pan, heat remaining oil, and cook mushrooms about 6 minutes or until browned on both sides. Remove from heat. Season with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Step 4 Sprinkle 1/3 cup Parmesan cheese over bottom of pastry crust. Top with spinach and mushrooms.