Spring Rolls

Yunhee Kim
Prep Time
40 Mins
Cook Time
7 Mins
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 2 rolls and 2 tablespoons dipping sauce)
Tammy Huynh
March 2016

Fresh spring rolls are the perfect accompaniment to most Asian dishes. Serve this well-balanced appetizer with dipping sauce for the ultimate mouthwatering expereince.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1/2 (8-ounce) package dry rice vermicelli
  • 1 pound shrimp, peeled, deveined, and cooked
  • 16 (8-inch) round sheets rice paper
  • 2 cups red leaf lettuce leaves
  • 1/2 cup fresh mint
  • 2 cups mung bean sprouts

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 337
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 52g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 84mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 455mg
  • Calcium per serving 71mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Step Bring 2 quarts water to a boil in a saucepan. Add the vermicelli; cook for 3–4 minutes. Drain and rinse noodles under cold water; set aside. Halve shrimp lengthwise, and chill until ready to use. Working with 1 sheet of rice paper at a time, dip in a shallow dish of warm water until pliable. Lay rice paper on a dry surface, and blot away excess water.

Step 2

Step Place 4 shrimp halves on the lower center of rice paper. Top with 1/4 cup cooked noodles, some lettuce, 3–4 mint leaves, and 2 tablespoons bean sprouts.

Step 3

Step Fold in sides of rice paper toward center, and roll up wrapper away from you into a tight log. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Cover with plastic wrap until ready to serve. Slice rolls in half, using a slightly wet knife.

