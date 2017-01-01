- Calories per serving 337
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 17g
- Carbohydrate per serving 52g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 84mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 455mg
- Calcium per serving 71mg
Spring Rolls
Fresh spring rolls are the perfect accompaniment to most Asian dishes. Serve this well-balanced appetizer with dipping sauce for the ultimate mouthwatering expereince.
How to Make It
Step Bring 2 quarts water to a boil in a saucepan. Add the vermicelli; cook for 3–4 minutes. Drain and rinse noodles under cold water; set aside. Halve shrimp lengthwise, and chill until ready to use. Working with 1 sheet of rice paper at a time, dip in a shallow dish of warm water until pliable. Lay rice paper on a dry surface, and blot away excess water.
Step Place 4 shrimp halves on the lower center of rice paper. Top with 1/4 cup cooked noodles, some lettuce, 3–4 mint leaves, and 2 tablespoons bean sprouts.
Step Fold in sides of rice paper toward center, and roll up wrapper away from you into a tight log. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Cover with plastic wrap until ready to serve. Slice rolls in half, using a slightly wet knife.