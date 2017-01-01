- Calories per serving 233
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 3.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Protein per serving 7.9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 41.1g
- Fiber per serving 0.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 63.4mg
- Iron per serving 0.5mg
- Sodium per serving 136mg
- Calcium per serving 233mg
Café Con Leche Custard Cups
How to Make It
Combine flour and salt in a 2-qt. heavy nonaluminum saucepan. Whisk in reduced-fat milk and next 3 ingredients, whisking until smooth. Cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, 10 to 12 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla.
Fill a large bowl with ice; place pan in ice, and whisk custard occasionally until completely cool (about 30 minutes).
Spoon 1/2 cup custard into each of 8 (5-oz.) cups or glasses. Top each with 1 to 2 Tbsp. whipped topping, filling completely. Scrape top with a knife to level whipped topping. Garnish, if desired.
Note: To make ahead, pour cooled custard into a gallon-size zip-top plastic bag, gently pressing out excess air (to prevent a film from forming). Seal bag, and chill up to 24 hours. To serve, snip off 1 corner of bag, and pipe custard into serving cups.
Note: For testing purposes only, we used Nabisco 100 Calorie Packs Lorna Doone Shortbread Cookie Crisps.