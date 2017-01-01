Chicken and White Bean Soup with Greens

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat oil in a stockpot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add leeks and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, 3–4 minutes or until tender but not browned. Add carrots, and cook, stirring for 1 minute. Add broth, chicken, and rosemary; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 5 minutes, skimming occasionally.

Step 2 Add beans and kale, and simmer for about 5 minutes more. Add spinach, and cook 2–3 minutes more or until tender. Season with salt and pepper.