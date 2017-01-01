Chicken and White Bean Soup with Greens

Yunhee Kim
Prep Time
7 Mins
Cook Time
18 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 1/3 cups)
Laura Zapalowski
March 2016

White beans and greens combine with chicken for a healthy soup that helps you get in those recommended veggie servings.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 1/4 cups thinly sliced leeks, white part only
  • 1 large garlic clove, crushed
  • 1/2 cup (1/4-inch-thick) slices carrot
  • 6 cups reduced-sodium, fat-free chicken broth
  • 1 1/2 cups skinless, boneless, shredded, rotisserie chicken
  • 1 (2-inch) fresh rosemary sprig
  • 1 (19-ounce) can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 cup packed roughly chopped fresh kale
  • 1 cup packed baby spinach
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 209
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 20g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 21g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 30mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 259mg
  • Calcium per serving 80mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a stockpot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add leeks and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, 3–4 minutes or until tender but not browned. Add carrots, and cook, stirring for 1 minute. Add broth, chicken, and rosemary; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 5 minutes, skimming occasionally.

Step 2

Add beans and kale, and simmer for about 5 minutes more. Add spinach, and cook 2–3 minutes more or until tender. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3

Remove rosemary sprig and garlic clove. Ladle soup into 6 warm bowls; sprinkle each with 1/2 teaspoon parsley.

