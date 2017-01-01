Grilled Sicilian Vegetable Salad with Spicy Gruyère Toast

Prep Time
25 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 cup grilled vegetables, 1 cup mixed greens, and 1 toast)
Steven Petuschevsky
March 2016

The cheeses in this dish make it come alive. Gruyère is sweet but slightly salty, with a creamy and nutty flavor when young, becoming more assertive and earthy with age. Though cheese is often a diet no-no, it may be healthier than you think, and a great food for entertaining.

Meatless

Ingredients

  • Salad
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons dried Italian herb mixture
  • 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1 cup sliced eggplant
  • 1/2 cup sliced zucchini
  • 1/2 cup sliced yellow squash
  • 1 cup sliced red or yellow bell pepper
  • 1 cup sliced red onion
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 6 cups mixed greens
  • Gruyère toast
  • 1/2 pound baked ciabatta loaf
  • Olive oil cooking spray
  • 2 large garlic cloves, smashed
  • 1/2 cup grated Gruyère cheese
  • 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan or Romano cheese
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon dry mustard

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 343
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 36g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 17mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 400mg
  • Calcium per serving 244mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°. Combine first 4 ingredients (through vinegar) in a small bowl; set aside.

Step 2

Place the vegetables (eggplant through red onion) in an even layer on a large baking pan. Brush vegetables on both sides with marinade; sprinkle with sea salt, then place on prepared grill.

Step 3

Grill for 5–7 minutes or until lightly browned, brushing with marinade, as needed. Turn vegetables occasionally to brown all sides; when cooked, remove from heat and cut into bite-size pieces. Set aside.

Step 4

Place bread slices on a baking pan lined with parchment paper. Lightly coat with cooking spray. Bake for 4–6 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove from oven, and rub bread with garlic cloves. Set aside.

Step 5

Combine cheeses, parsley, cayenne, and mustard in a medium bowl. Sprinkle cheese mixture evenly over toast. Return toast to oven, and bake for 5 minutes more or until cheese is browned and bubbly.

Step 6

Divide greens among 4 plates. Top with grilled vegetables, and serve with 1 Gruyère toast.

