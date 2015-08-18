Zucchini Fries
Summer zucchini is bountiful right now. And if you (or your neighbors) have a garden, you're likely loaded down with the green stuff. Here's how to put it to delicious use.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°. Cut zucchini into 3-inch sticks. Whisk an egg white in a small bowl, and add milk. Combine Parmesan and seasoned breadcrumbs in a separate bowl. Dip zucchini sticks into egg mixture, and then roll in breadcrumb mixture. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray, and place zucchini on sheet. Bake for 25–30 minutes or until golden brown.