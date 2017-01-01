Hoisin-Glazed Chicken With Sugar Snap Peas

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
6 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: about 5 ounces chicken and 2/3 cup peas)
Laura Zapalowski
March 2016

Regular soy sauce contains approximately 1,000 mg of sodium per serving (about as much as a Big Mac). Using low-sodium soy sauce cuts about 500 mg without losing the flavor. Try Health magazine’s low-sodium dipping sauce recipe the next time your decide to do stir fry.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound fresh sugar snap peas, trimmed
  • 3 tablespoons hoisin sauce
  • 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 (2-pound) warm rotisserie chicken, skin and wings removed, cut into 6 pieces
  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1/2 cup sliced bottled roasted red bell peppers
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 tablespoon sesame seeds, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 394
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 47g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 18g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 135mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 732mg
  • Calcium per serving 96mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add peas, and cook for 1–2 minutes or until tender but still bright green. Drain and rinse with cold water. Set aside.

Step 2

Whisk together the hoisin sauce and the next three ingredients (through honey); heat in a large skillet over medium heat. Once mixture begins to bubble, add garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, for 1–2 minutes. Add chicken pieces, and stir about 1 minute or until heated through. Transfer chicken and sauce to a large bowl; toss until chicken is well glazed.

Step 3

Return skillet to stove, add sesame oil, and heat over medium-high heat. Add snap peas and roasted peppers; cook about 2 minutes or until heated through. Season with 1/4 teaspoon salt; remove from heat.

Step 4

Divide chicken among 6 plates, and sprinkle evenly with sesame seeds. Serve peas alongside chicken.

Read More

