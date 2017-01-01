Chicken and Goat Cheese Pizza With Fresh Herbs

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2 Lightly coat a round perforated pan with vegetable cooking spray, or put a pizza stone in the oven while it preheats. Place pizza dough on a lightly floured surface, and roll it into a 12-inch circle. Place dough on prepared pizza pan or stone, and bake for 5 minutes.

Step 3 While the crust is baking, coat a small nonstick skillet with vegetable cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms and salt, and cook, stirring occasionally, 4–5 minutes or until softened and lightly browned; set aside.