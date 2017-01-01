Whole-Wheat Blueberry Pancakes

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Megan Hedgpeth
Yield
Makes 3 servings (serving size: two 5-inch pancakes)
Health.com
March 2016

Prep: 3 minutes; Cook: 6 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup multigrain pancake mix (such as Arrowhead Mills)
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons soy milk
  • 1/2 cup fresh blueberries
  • Maple syrup
  • Powdered sugar (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 212
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 34g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 6mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 286mg
  • Calcium per serving 114mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 4 ingredients (through blueberries).

Step 2

Pour about 1/4 cup batter (or use a 2-ounce ice-cream scoop) per pancake onto a hot nonstick griddle or skillet. Cook over medium heat for about 2–3 minutes or until tops are covered with bubbles and edges look cooked. Flip pancakes over, and cook an additional 2–3 minutes or until bottoms are golden brown. Pile on a plate in 1 stack. Cover with a hand towel to keep warm.

Step 3

Place 2 pancakes on each of 3 plates. Drizzle with the maple syrup, and dust with some powdered sugar, if desired.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up