Strawberry-Balsamic Swirl

Photo: Emily Brooke Sandor; Styling: Liesl Maggiore
Yield
Makes 10 servings (serving size: 1 pop)
Marge Perry
March 2016

Prep: 7 minutes; Cook: 17 minutes; Stand: 5 minutes; Freeze: 4 hours.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 3/4 cup water
  • 1 pound hulled strawberries

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 89
  • Fat per serving 1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 22g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 7mg
  • Calcium per serving 15mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Boil balsamic vinegar about 12 minutes or until syrupy and reduced to 1/4 cup; set aside.

Step 2

Meanwhile, combine sugar and water in a small saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil 30 seconds, remove from heat, and let cool 5 minutes.

Step 3

Purée the strawberries and sugar syrup in blender.

Step 4

Fill 10 pop molds halfway with the strawberry purée; freeze 1 hour or until somewhat firm. Top with the balsamic reduction, pour in the remaining strawberry purée, and add the pop sticks; freeze 3 hours or until firm.

