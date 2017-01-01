Strawberry-Balsamic Swirl

How to Make It

Step 1 Boil balsamic vinegar about 12 minutes or until syrupy and reduced to 1/4 cup; set aside.

Step 2 Meanwhile, combine sugar and water in a small saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil 30 seconds, remove from heat, and let cool 5 minutes.

Step 3 Purée the strawberries and sugar syrup in blender.