- Calories per serving 43
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 11g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 12mg
- Calcium per serving 28mg
Lemon-Blueberry Dice
Photo: Emily Brooke Sandor; Styling: Liesl Maggiore
Prep: 3 minutes; Cook: 5 minutes; Stand: 10 minutes; Freeze: 3 hours.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine sugar and water in a small saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil 30 seconds, remove from heat, and let cool 5–10 minutes.
Step 2
Mix lemon juice and yogurt in a large bowl; add sugar syrup, and stir until smooth. Add blueberries. Spoon into a 15-count ice-cube tray (silicone works best), and add pop sticks; freeze about 3 hours or until firm.