Mocha Frappé Freeze

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine espresso powder and water in a saucepan, and place over medium-high heat. Stir in sugar and chocolate syrup; cook, stirring constantly, until tiny bubbles form around edge (do not boil) and mixture is smooth. Remove from heat, and let stand 5–10 minutes. Stir in 1 1/4 cups half-and-half.

Step 2 Pour mixture into 8 molds (to about 80 percent fullness), and insert pop sticks; freeze about 3 hours or until firm.

Step 3 Remove molds from freezer; distribute reserved 1/4 cup half-and-half among pops. Freeze 30 minutes or until firm.