- Calories per serving 154
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 32g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 4mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 156mg
- Calcium per serving 45mg
Mocha Frappé Freeze
Prep: 7 minutes; Cook: 5 minutes; Stand: 10 minutes; Freeze: 3 1/2 hours. To form the shape of canelés, which are small French pastries, use silicone canelé molds. You can find the molds online or at cooking stores. If you don't want to add the thin layer of fat-free half-and-half, add the total amount of half-and-half to the espresso mixture.
How to Make It
Combine espresso powder and water in a saucepan, and place over medium-high heat. Stir in sugar and chocolate syrup; cook, stirring constantly, until tiny bubbles form around edge (do not boil) and mixture is smooth. Remove from heat, and let stand 5–10 minutes. Stir in 1 1/4 cups half-and-half.
Pour mixture into 8 molds (to about 80 percent fullness), and insert pop sticks; freeze about 3 hours or until firm.
Remove molds from freezer; distribute reserved 1/4 cup half-and-half among pops. Freeze 30 minutes or until firm.
Before serving, remove molds from freezer and invert onto a large plate. If desired, decorate by using a pastry brush or small spoon to brush corn syrup or agave nectar on bottoms of pops; cover with cookie crumbs. Turn pops on side, brush centers with corn syrup or agave, and sprinkle on cookie crumbs. Serve immediately.