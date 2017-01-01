Pomegranate Sunrise

Photo: Emily Brooke Sandor; Styling: Liesl Maggiore
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 1 pop)
Marge Perry
March 2016

Prep: 3 minutes; Cook: 5 minutes; Stand: 5 minutes; Freeze: 4 hours.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 plus 1/3 cup water, divided
  • 12 ounces pomegranate juice
  • 1 (6-ounce) can thawed orange juice concentrate, undiluted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 114
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 29g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 6mg
  • Calcium per serving 16mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine sugar and 1/2 cup water in a small saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil 30 seconds, remove from heat, and let cool 5 minutes.

Step 2

Mix 1/3 cup sugar syrup with the pomegranate juice. In a separate bowl, combine the remaining 1/3 cup sugar syrup, 1/3 cup water, and orange juice concentrate.

Step 3

Fill 8 pop molds 1/3 of the way with pomegranate mixture; freeze 1 1/2 hours. Remove molds from freezer, add orange juice mixture, leaving 1 inch of the mold empty, and insert the pop sticks; freeze 1 1/2 hours. Remove pops, and add remaining pomegranate mixture; freeze about 1 hour or until firm. To reverse the color order, start with the orange juice mixture, follow with pomegranate mixture, then orange juice mixture.

