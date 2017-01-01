- Calories per serving 114
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 29g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 6mg
- Calcium per serving 16mg
Pomegranate Sunrise
Prep: 3 minutes; Cook: 5 minutes; Stand: 5 minutes; Freeze: 4 hours.
How to Make It
Combine sugar and 1/2 cup water in a small saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil 30 seconds, remove from heat, and let cool 5 minutes.
Mix 1/3 cup sugar syrup with the pomegranate juice. In a separate bowl, combine the remaining 1/3 cup sugar syrup, 1/3 cup water, and orange juice concentrate.
Fill 8 pop molds 1/3 of the way with pomegranate mixture; freeze 1 1/2 hours. Remove molds from freezer, add orange juice mixture, leaving 1 inch of the mold empty, and insert the pop sticks; freeze 1 1/2 hours. Remove pops, and add remaining pomegranate mixture; freeze about 1 hour or until firm. To reverse the color order, start with the orange juice mixture, follow with pomegranate mixture, then orange juice mixture.