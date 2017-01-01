Creamsicle Twang

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine sugar and water in a small saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil 30 seconds, remove sugar syrup from heat, and let cool 5 minutes.

Step 2 Mix 1/4 cup buttermilk and 1/4 cup sugar syrup in small bowl. Pour equal amounts of buttermilk mixture into 8 pop molds. Place molds at an angle (try tilting them in a large plastic container); freeze 1 1/2 hours.

Step 3 Whisk together remaining 1 cup buttermilk, remaining sugar syrup, vanilla, and all but 2 tablespoons orange juice concentrate (reserve for last step). Remove molds from the freezer, and add the juice mixture and pop sticks; freeze 1 1/2 hours.