Prosecco Pop

Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 1 pop)
Marge Perry
March 2016

Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 5 minutes; Stand: 5 minutes; Freeze: 4 hours. If you want to make a liquor-free treat, substitute apple juice for the prosecco.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/2 cup flat prosecco (stir to make sure all bubbles are gone)
  • 1/2 cup sliced strawberries
  • 2 sliced peeled kiwifruit

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 74
  • Fat per serving 1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 16g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 9mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine sugar and water in a small saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil 30 seconds, remove from heat, and let cool 5 minutes.

Step 2

Combine sugar syrup and prosecco.

Step 3

Add 1 or 2 pieces fruit to each of 8 molds. Fill molds with prosecco mixture, and add the pop sticks; freeze about 4 hours or until firm.

