- Calories per serving 215
- Fat per serving 15g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 20g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 119mg
- Calcium per serving 50mg
Red Cabbage and Apple Salad With Ginger Vinaigrette
Yunhee Kim
Red cabbage, apples, and a kick of ginger come together for a tasty detox salad.
How to Make It
Step 1
Whisk together first 5 ingredients (through garlic) in a small bowl. Whisk in olive oil, salt, and pepper; set aside.
Step 2
Toss cabbages together in a large serving bowl. Toss apple slices with lemon juice to keep from browning.
Step 3
Add apple, raisins, and half the sunflower seeds to cabbage. Toss with the dressing. Garnish servings with remaining seeds.