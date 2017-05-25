Martina's Energy Balls
"I make these from a mixture of figs, nuts, sesame seeds, and oatmeal--uncooked and organic," says tennis star Martina Navratilova. "They keep me going at matches, where sometimes you still find players drinking sodas, of all things, and I snack on them before and during a workout." Prep and Cook Time: about 15 minutes. Notes: Use any kind of nut you like--almonds, peanuts, walnuts, pecans, pine nuts. Although Navratilova likes her nuts raw, we thought they were good toasted too.
How to Make It
Bring honey and soy milk in a medium saucepan to a boil over high heat; boil 1 minute. Set aside. Put coconut on a plate or in a shallow bowl and set aside.
In a food processor, pulse oats, sesame seeds, nuts, and figs until finely ground. Add to honey mixture in saucepan and stir together. Wet your hands with water and roll 1-tbsp. portions of mixture into balls; then roll in coconut.
