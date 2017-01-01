Arugula and Blueberry Salad With Seared Red Snapper

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Megan Hedgpeth
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
5 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 snapper fillet and 2 cups salad)
Laura Martin Zapalowski
March 2016

Enjoy this unusual but delicious seafood salad that features arugula topped with blueberries, seared red salmon, and a homemade Champagne vinaigrette dressing.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 4 (6-ounce) red snapper fillets
  • 1/2 plus 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons champagne vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1/2 teaspoon whole-grain Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 8 cups fresh local arugula
  • 1 cup fresh blueberries
  • 16 thin slices pecorino Romano cheese (about 1 1/2 ounces)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 306
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 37g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 71mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 466mg
  • Calcium per serving 205mg

How to Make It

Step 1

With a very sharp knife, make shallow slashes about 1 inch apart in skin of the snapper fillets. Season the fillets on both sides with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Heat the olive oil in a large, nonstick frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the fish, skin side down, and cook for 2 1/2–3 minutes. Gently press the fillets down with a spatula to flatten while cooking. Turn fillets, and cook an additional 1–2 minutes or until cooked through. Remove from heat, and keep warm.

Step 2

Whisk together the vinegar, honey, Dijon, and chives in a small bowl. Slowly drizzle in the extra-virgin olive oil and water, whisking constantly. Season the vinaigrette with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt and several turns freshly ground black pepper.

Step 3

Combine arugula and blueberries in a large bowl. Drizzle vinaigrette over salad, tossing until well combined. Divide salad evenly among 4 plates. Arrange 4 pecorino slices over each salad. Serve immediately with seared snapper and a 5-ounce glass of white wine, if desired.

