Arugula and Blueberry Salad With Seared Red Snapper

Step 1

With a very sharp knife, make shallow slashes about 1 inch apart in skin of the snapper fillets. Season the fillets on both sides with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Heat the olive oil in a large, nonstick frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the fish, skin side down, and cook for 2 1/2–3 minutes. Gently press the fillets down with a spatula to flatten while cooking. Turn fillets, and cook an additional 1–2 minutes or until cooked through. Remove from heat, and keep warm.