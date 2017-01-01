Sugar Snap Pea Saute With Free-Range Chicken Breasts

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add peas, and cook about 2 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain and rinse with cold water. Set aside.

Step 2 Sprinkle both sides of the chicken breasts with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Step 3 Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium-high heat in a large nonstick sauté pan. Add the chicken to the pan; cook 4–5 minutes on each side or until done. Remove chicken from pan, and keep warm until ready to serve.

Step 4 Reduce the heat to medium-low, add the shallots, and cook, stirring frequently to keep from burning, 2–3 minutes or until limp and golden brown. While the shallots are cooking, whisk together the remaining 7 ingredients (through thyme). Add the mustard mixture and the blanched peas to the pan; stir until the peas are well coated with the dressing and heated through. Season with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and cook for 1 minute or until heated through.