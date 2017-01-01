- Calories per serving 197
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 20g
- Carbohydrate per serving 5g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 51mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 250mg
- Calcium per serving 50mg
Spanish-Spice-Rubbed Chicken
Prep: 20 minutes Cook: 15 minutes; Stand: 5 minutes.
How to Make It
To make Parsley-Mint Sauce: Combine parsley, 3/4 cup mint, garlic, and chiles in a food processor; process until coarsely chopped. Add honey and mustard; process until combined. With processor on, slowly add olive oil.
Transfer the mixture to a bowl, and whisk in a few tablespoons cold water to thin the sauce. Stir in salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate up to 8 hours. Bring sauce to room temperature before serving.
To make chicken: Whisk together paprika, cumin, mustard, fennel, pepper, and salt in a bowl.
Prepare grill.
Brush chicken with olive oil. Coat top with 2 teaspoons spice rub; place on grill, rub side down. Grill over high heat 5–6 minutes or until golden brown and slightly charred. Turn breasts over, and cook for 6–7 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165°.
Transfer to a platter, and drizzle each breast with 1 tablespoon parsley-mint sauce. Tent with foil, and let rest for 5 minutes. Serve with additional sauce, and garnish with mint sprigs, if desired.
Bobby Flay's Grill It!