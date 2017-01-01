Spanish-Spice-Rubbed Chicken

Yunhee Kim
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 chicken breast and 1 tablespoon sauce)
Bobby Flay
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes Cook: 15 minutes; Stand: 5 minutes.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • Parsley-Mint Sauce
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 3/4 cup fresh mint
  • 3 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 2 serrano chiles, grilled, peeled, seeded, and chopped
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Chicken
  • 2 tablespoons Spanish paprika
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons dry mustard
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground fennel seed
  • 1 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 4 (4-ounce) skinless bone-in chicken breasts
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • Fresh mint sprigs for garnish (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 197
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 20g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 5g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 51mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 250mg
  • Calcium per serving 50mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To make Parsley-Mint Sauce: Combine parsley, 3/4 cup mint, garlic, and chiles in a food processor; process until coarsely chopped. Add honey and mustard; process until combined. With processor on, slowly add olive oil.

Step 2

Transfer the mixture to a bowl, and whisk in a few tablespoons cold water to thin the sauce. Stir in salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate up to 8 hours. Bring sauce to room temperature before serving.

Step 3

To make chicken: Whisk together paprika, cumin, mustard, fennel, pepper, and salt in a bowl.

Step 4

Prepare grill.

Step 5

Brush chicken with olive oil. Coat top with 2 teaspoons spice rub; place on grill, rub side down. Grill over high heat 5–6 minutes or until golden brown and slightly charred. Turn breasts over, and cook for 6–7 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165°.

Step 6

Transfer to a platter, and drizzle each breast with 1 tablespoon parsley-mint sauce. Tent with foil, and let rest for 5 minutes. Serve with additional sauce, and garnish with mint sprigs, if desired.

Bobby Flay's Grill It!

