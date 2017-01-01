Buffalo Burger With Red Cabbage Slaw

Yunhee Kim
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 burger with about 1/4 cup slaw and 1 tablespoon russian dressing)
Bobby Flay
March 2016

Prep: 30 minutes; Cook: 7 minutes.

Ingredients

  • Pickled Okra Russian Dressing
  • 1/2 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons ketchup
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped red onion
  • 1/4 cup finely diced pickled okra
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • Pinch of freshly ground black pepper
  • Red Cabbage Slaw
  • 1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons honey
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 small head of red cabbage, shredded (4 cups)
  • 1 large carrot, shredded (1/2 cup)
  • Burger
  • 1 pound ground buffalo (bison)
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 (1/4-inch-thick) slices Gruyère (4 ounces)
  • 4 hamburger buns

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 503
  • Fat per serving 21g
  • Saturated fat per serving 8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 38g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 41g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 86mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 943mg
  • Calcium per serving 400mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To make Pickled Okra Russian Dressing: Combine dressing ingredients; cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Step 2

To make Red Cabbage Slaw: Whisk together vinegar, honey, oil, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Add cabbage and carrot; toss to combine. Let sit at room temperature for at least 15 minutes.

Step 3

Prepare grill.

Step 4

Form the ground buffalo into 4 (1/2-inch) thick patties. Season with salt and pepper. Grill 3–4 minutes or until golden brown. Flip the burgers, and continue cooking them 3 more minutes or until a meat thermometer reaches 160° (medium).

Step 5

Place a slice of Gruyère on each burger, close grill lid. Cook about 1 minute or until cheese begins to melt.

Step 6

Spread 1 tablespoon of the Pickled Okra Russian Dressing on tops and bottoms of each bun. Place a burger on the bottom half of each bun, top with Red Cabbage Slaw, and cover with top of bun. Serve immediately.

Bobby Flay's Grill It!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up