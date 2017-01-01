- Calories per serving 503
- Fat per serving 21g
- Saturated fat per serving 8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 38g
- Carbohydrate per serving 41g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 86mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 943mg
- Calcium per serving 400mg
Buffalo Burger With Red Cabbage Slaw
Prep: 30 minutes; Cook: 7 minutes.
How to Make It
To make Pickled Okra Russian Dressing: Combine dressing ingredients; cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
To make Red Cabbage Slaw: Whisk together vinegar, honey, oil, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Add cabbage and carrot; toss to combine. Let sit at room temperature for at least 15 minutes.
Prepare grill.
Form the ground buffalo into 4 (1/2-inch) thick patties. Season with salt and pepper. Grill 3–4 minutes or until golden brown. Flip the burgers, and continue cooking them 3 more minutes or until a meat thermometer reaches 160° (medium).
Place a slice of Gruyère on each burger, close grill lid. Cook about 1 minute or until cheese begins to melt.
Spread 1 tablespoon of the Pickled Okra Russian Dressing on tops and bottoms of each bun. Place a burger on the bottom half of each bun, top with Red Cabbage Slaw, and cover with top of bun. Serve immediately.
Bobby Flay's Grill It!