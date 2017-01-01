Watermelon, Feta, and Grilled Shrimp Salad

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Megan Hedgpeth
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: about 6 shrimp, 1/4 of the watermelon mixture, and 1 cup arugula)
Laraine Perri
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 4 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined (21–25 count)
  • 1 tablespoon, plus 2 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste
  • Olive oil cooking spray
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup sliced fresh mint, divided
  • 4 cups arugula
  • 8 (4-inch) seedless watermelon wedges
  • 4 ounces crumbled feta cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 273
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 23g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 17g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 193mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 728mg
  • Calcium per serving 223mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat grill or grill pan to medium-high.

Step 2

Toss shrimp with 2 teaspoons olive oil. Stir in 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Lightly spray grill or grill pan with olive oil spray, and cook shrimp about 2 minutes per side or until just cooked through. Transfer shrimp to a plate to cool.

Step 3

In a small bowl, whisk together lime juice, honey, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, and more pepper to taste. Whisk in remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil.

Step 4

In a medium bowl, combine red onion and 2 tablespoons mint. Add dressing, and toss gently. To serve, place 1 cup arugula on each of 4 plates and top with 2 melon wedges and 1/4 of the onion-mint mixture; sprinkle with equal amounts of feta, top with about 6 shrimp, and garnish with some of the remaining fresh mint. Serve immediately.

